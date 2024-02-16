Fire crews battle 'structure fire' in Sterling

Fire crews are on the scene of what's being called a "structure fire" in Loudoun County.

SkyFox flew to Silver Ridge Drive around 8:45 p.m. and captured smoke billowing from a residence and what appeared to be firefighters searching through debris.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The Sterling Volunteer Fire Company reported that they are currently being assisted by the Fairfax Fire and Rescue Department and the Ashburn Fire Department. Several firetrucks with long ladders could be seen hovering above the rubble.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.