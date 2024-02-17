'We lost a family member:' Volunteer firefighter killed in Sterling house explosion identified

The firefighter killed in a house explosion Friday night has been identified as 45-year-old Trevor Brown.

Brown was a volunteer firefighter with the Sterling volunteer Fire Company. He is survived by a wife and three children.

Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Chief Keith Johnson said Saturday morning the death of Brown is "devastating."

"We lost a family member. We lost one of our own," said Johnson. "As a fire chief, this is the worst thing we could possibly do."

Johnson said at a press conference Saturday that the fire department is "lucky" the explosion only resulted in one fatality.

"14 people injured. Our folks were in that house when it exploded. And that's a miracle," said Johnson. "I just spoke with the homeowner with a minor injury, and we saved her. So our folks did their job. They showed up, and they did what they had to do. We prepare for this."

Four others remain in the hospital Saturday with varying levels of non-life-threatening injuries, according to Johnson.

"First and foremost is to take care of our family, our fire department family, our system members. Welfare is our highest priority," said Johnson.