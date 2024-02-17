Sterling house explosion: 500-gallon propane tank found leaking ahead of fatal explosion

Officials say a 500-gallon propane tank was leaking ahead of a major house explosion in Sterling that left one firefighter dead Friday night.

At around 7:38 p.m., officials received a 911 call about the smell of gas outside of a house on 347 Silver Ridge Drive in Sterling. Units responding found a 500-gallon underground propane tank with a leak on the side of the house.

Assistant Chief Williams said that's when the home exploded.

"Multiple maydays were transmitted as the incident was upgraded to a multiple alarm fire," he said.

Units reported a "catastrophic explosion," with multiple firefighters inside the home.

Assistant Chief Williams said that his crew was receiving help from the Fairfax Fire and Rescue Department and the Ashburn Fire Department, and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority to locate and rescue trapped firefighters from the debris of the explosion.

One firefighter was dead at the scene, with ten firefighters transported to the hospital with injuries from the explosion, officials say. Two civilians also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office say they are continuing to investigate the origin and cause of the explosion.

Fire departments react to explosion in Sterling

Fire departments across the country were quick to react.

The Luray Fire Department took to Facebook in support of their fellow firefighters, writing, "Please keep Loudoun County Firefighters in your thoughts and prayers."

Washington Gas said they are "on the scene and assisting the Loudoun County Fire and other authorities as the fire remains under investigation."

"We are verifying the integrity of our system in the surrounding area. Our hearts go out to those who were injured and to the Loudoun County Fire department for the loss of one of their own," the company said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.