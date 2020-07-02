Frederick teens arrested in connection with Hagerstown girl’s death

Two Frederick teenagers are facing murder charges in connection with the death of a 17-year-old Hagerstown girl whose body was found near a trail in a wooded area behind Briargrove Court.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as Tykerria Katherine Dawson.

RELATED: 17-year-old girl’s body found near Frederick trail

Richard Eugene Cartnail III, 16, and Caliyah Dawnae Lobaugh, 14, are charged with first degree murder and conspiracy to commit first degree murder.

READ MORE: Man killed in Great Frederick Fair attack

They say the teens will be charged as adults.

Advertisement

They have not indicated what may have motivated the teens.

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE