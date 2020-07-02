Frederick teens arrested in connection with Hagerstown girl’s death
FREDERICK - Two Frederick teenagers are facing murder charges in connection with the death of a 17-year-old Hagerstown girl whose body was found near a trail in a wooded area behind Briargrove Court.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as Tykerria Katherine Dawson.
Richard Eugene Cartnail III, 16, and Caliyah Dawnae Lobaugh, 14, are charged with first degree murder and conspiracy to commit first degree murder.
They say the teens will be charged as adults.
They have not indicated what may have motivated the teens.