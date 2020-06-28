17-year-old girl’s body found near Frederick trail

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 17-year-old girl’s body was found in a wooded area off of a trail behind Briargrove Court on Saturday.

The body was found by a passerby around 5 p.m. that day.

Investigators are calling it a homicide investigation, and noted that girl had been injured, but they declined to specify how she’d been injured.

They say the victim is from Hagerstown, but did not provide her name.

The body was taken to Baltimore, where an autopsy will be conducted.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who might have any information that could help them in their investigation to call (301) 600-4017. Anonymous tips can also be left at (301) 600-4131.

