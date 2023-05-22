Former LCPS Superintendent Scott Ziegler trial delayed

Former Loudoun County Public Schools superintendent Scott Ziegler will have two, two-day trials for the three misdemeanor charges he's facing following an investigation into how LCPS handled sexual assaults at two schools in 2021.

FOX 5's Maureen Umeh says one of the trials was supposed to begin Monday, but a judge granted a continuance. It will now begin in August. Another is set to begin in September.

Ziegler is charged with one count of false publication, one count of prohibited conduct, and one count of penalizing an employee for a court appearance.

His attorney argued that the Attorney General's office did not have the authority to prosecute this case, that it should be the Loudoun Commonwealth's Attorney.

But the Attorney General's office argued back, saying that it's within the Attorney General's authority, in part because of the law, and part because Governor Youngkin issued an Executive Order requesting an investigation.

The judge sided with the Attorney General's office, so the trial will move ahead.

Ziegler isn't the only former LCPS official with an upcoming trial. Former school communications official Wayde Byard is also facing a felony count of lying to the grand jury.

His attorneys have asked for more information about the specific alleged lie so they could prepare for trial.

The father of one the students who was sexually assaulted at Broad Run High School says he's happy to see the cases continue.

The new trial dates are August 16-17 and September 25-26.