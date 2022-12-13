2 indicted LCPS officials appear in court

Former Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler and suspended longtime spokesman Wayde Byard made their first court appearances in Leesburg Tuesday.

Ziegler is facing three misdemeanor charges, Byard was indicted on a single felony count for perjury. Neither entered a plea Tuesday.

Lawyers from the Attorney General’s office appeared in court on behalf of the Commonwealth, agreeing to set two preliminary trial dates for Ziegler: one trial for the false publication charge, another on Ziegler’s personnel decisions and actions taken against special education teacher Erin Brooks. Ziegler’s trials are set for May 22 and 23, and July 10 and 11.

Byard appeared without his attorney, Tim Macavoy, who was busy with another trial at the time of Tuesday’s hearing. He is set to come back to court with his lawyer on Jan. 5.

Byard did not enter a plea Tuesday but he did say what he plans to do.

"I plan on pleading not guilty," said Byard.

Ziegler did not make a statement to the press.



