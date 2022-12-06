LCPS Superintendent Scott Ziegler fired by school board

Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Scott Ziegler was fired Tuesday night by the school board, FOX 5 has confirmed with the school district's spokesperson.

The firing was the result of a school board meeting regarding the scathing grand jury report on how the district handled two sexual assaults by the same student.

The fallout from the bombshell report continues, but there will likely be no major legal ramifications.

The grand jury report revealed Monday that the school district looked out for its own interests instead of what was best for the students. It outlined how the school system "failed at every juncture."

And while Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said his office plans to continue the grand jury's work, no one has been indicted for what took place inside two Loudoun County public schools. Now, parents are upset and sharing fears about their kid's safety.

Grand juries are typically rare and usually kept secret. They're hidden until they decide to issue an indictment, and it's even rarer that a report detailing their work was released.

The report explicitly states that the grand jury concluded: "there was not a coordinated cover up between LCPS administrators and members of the school board."

It also mentions that the school board and its attorney put up roadblocks and obstructed the investigation but concluded that the Virginia obstruction of justice statute didn't cover the facts of the case, so they were unable to consider an indictment.

This generally means that the grand jury has finished its work and that there was no sufficient evidence that there was probable cause to believe a crime was committed.

No indictments based on what they found. So, unless there is new evidence presented or something additional to what is included in this report, the investigation is over.

FOX 5 asked Attorney General Miyares whether the grand jury considered civil rights violations during their deliberations and whether his office is considering any federal referral if there is no applicable state civil rights law.

A spokesperson for Miyares' office said they could not comment.

Parents react to bombshell LCPS report on handling of sex assaults

Parents told FOX 5 Tuesday — one day after the grand jury's report on LCPS was released — that they are upset, but not shocked.

They said it was very disappointing to know the investigation revealed the school system did what was best for them instead of the students.

"It wasn’t anything that we didn’t already know," said Elicia Brand, president of the organization Army of Parents. "We knew that the school has not been transparent. We knew that they were hiding some things from the parents and also from the school board. The extent of which we didn’t know what that was. When I read the report, I was absolutely disgusted, and I hate using that word, but it’s the only word to describe it."

"I’m concerned about the safety of women and girls in school. Things like this shouldn’t be happening," said Michael Rivera, a Loudoun County parent. That policy allowing boys to go into girl's bathrooms. That wasn’t really well-thought-out."

The report said, "LCPS as an organization tends to avoid managing difficult situations by not addressing them fully." It also pointed out that "this has not served them or our community well, and the culture needs to change. Stronger leadership would address problems head-on instead of letting them snowball."

The first sexual assault incident happened in a bathroom stall at Stone Bridge High School back in May 2021. The report reveals a special education teacher walked in and saw two pairs of legs, but didn't think much of it because that is a "common occurrence."

The offender was later transferred to Broad Run High School where he sexually assaulted a girl again — in a classroom.

Before each incident, teachers warned their supervisors about the student's concerning behavior.

The scathing revelations have caught the attention of Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chair-At-Large Phyllis Randall who believes the school superintendent needs to be fired.

"I do. Absolutely," she said when asked whether LCPS Superintendent Dr. Scott A. Ziegler should be fired. "I don’t feel the need to be coy about this or mince our words. Two young ladies were violently assaulted and this will be with them forever and impact every part of their lives for years to come, so I have no desire to sit here and protect people."

FOX 5 reached out to Dr. Ziegler but he declined an interview. Instead, LCPS said it stands by its statement from Monday that this was not a coordinated cover up between administrators and the school board.

A school board meeting where the report will be discussed is planned for next Tuesday.