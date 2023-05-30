Expand / Collapse search

Foo Fighters headline opening of ‘The Atlantis’; Dave Grohl helps cut guitar string in ceremony

Dave Grohl helps open The Atlantis

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl speaks at a press conference to help open The Atlantis.

WASHINGTON - The finishing touches are being put on 'The Atlantis,' D.C.'s newest concert venue that is a near replica of the original 9:30 Club.

The Foo Fighters will headline the grand opening of the new concert venue Tuesday night.

I.M.P., the owners of the 9:30 Club, say the new $10 million, 450-capacity forum will be an homage to the original venue that originally opened its doors in 1980.

Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters frontman, will take part in a guitar string cutting ceremony Tuesday ahead of the grand opening concert. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, and I.M.P. Chairman Seth Hurwitz will join him.

The real motivation behind getting ‘The Atlantis’ ready for opening night? A FOX 5 Instapoll!

Seth Hurwitz, the chairman of I.M.P. and owner of the 9:30 Club, said the true motivation to complete the ‘The Atlantis’ on time for it’s opening night came from a FOX 5 Instapoll in which 86% said it wouldn’t be ready.

Finishing touches at The Atlantis on Tuesday morning before the grand opening

"Walk in and prepare to turn the clock back to the original 9:30 Club, sans the gargantuan rats and notorious stench, but with a nod to the infamous pole," I.M.P. said in a press release earlier this year. The name, The Atlantis, is a nod to the venue that briefly occupied the 9:30 Club's original space prior to its opening.

Close-up of the entrance doorway of the origional 9:30 Club location at the Atlantic Building, 930 F Street, Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia, DC (Library of Congress)

In addition to the guitar string cutting ceremony, a life-size sculpture of Grohl will be revealed Tuesday. A tour will also be given.

In addition to the Foo Fighters, the venue's 2023 opening concert series will also feature performances from Darius Rucker, Barenaked Ladies, Parliament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts throughout the year.

Sculpture of Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl unveiled

A life-size mixed-media sculpture of Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl unveiled ahead of the opening of The Atlantis. The statue will have a permanent home at The Anthem.

FIRST FLOOR REAR ROOM, SAFE DEPOSIT ROOM (Note: This was the 9:30 Club during the early 1980s) - Atlantic Building, 930 F Street, Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia, DC (Library of Congress)