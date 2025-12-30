Local authorities stepping up DUI enforcement, monitoring for potential threats on NYE

The Brief Law enforcement agencies across the DMV are preparing for extra patrols on New Year's Eve. On top of increased DUI enforcement, federal officials have issued a warning regarding possible vehicle attacks. Local departments say they are taking precautions and monitoring any threats to the area.



A new warning regarding possible vehicle attacks on New Year's Eve has been issued by federal law enforcement officials.

Now, police officials in the DMV tell FOX 5 that they’re taking it seriously and plan to have increased security around the New Year's celebrations.

It’s all in addition to their increased DUI enforcement.

What they're saying:

The assistant chief of the Montgomery County Police Department tells FOX 5 they have already made 140 drunk driving arrests since Thanksgiving, and 24 last week alone.

But as 2026 arrives, increased enforcement will go beyond DUIs.

Police in both Montgomery County and D.C. tell FOX 5 that they are tracking a New Year's threat assessment by the FBI and Homeland Security. It warns law enforcement to be on guard and remain vigilant in case of possible terror attacks.

A particular concern is vehicle attacks like the one that killed 14 people in New Orleans last New Year's Day.

Assessing threats:

"We have our own internal team that’s performing our own analysis with our federal partners, and I think we do a good job with taking action on the ones that warrant our attention," D.C.’s Assistant Police Chief Jeffrey Kopp said.

Montgomery County police say they’re taking a similar approach to monitor any potential threats.

"We will remain in a posture of keeping track of what’s going on in the area — what’s going on in D.C.," said Assistant Police Chief David McBain with the Montgomery County Police Department.

Big picture view:

A U.S. Homeland Security spokesman told FOX 5 that lone offenders and small cells pose the most likely threat of violence.

DHS says they are focused on preventing violent attacks inspired by foreign terror groups like ISIS and al-Qaeda, as well as groups like ANTIFA.

Former U.S. Secret Service Agent Robert McDonald says that with D.C. ushering in America’s 250th anniversary in 2026, the threat should be taken seriously.

"We don’t want to NOT celebrate the new year, it’s a wonderful time coming out of the holidays but we’ve GOT to realize to take a moment and realize what’s going around us and looking out for loved ones that are with us in those situations," McDonald said.

Police tell FOX 5 there are currently no credible threats against the DMV.

Celebrate safely: