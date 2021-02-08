Fall sports kick off at Fairfax County Public Schools

FOX 5 is learning new details about what’s ahead for Fairfax County Public Schools fall sports as it makes a return right now in the second week of February.

For starters, games will not be open to the public – that includes football in Fairfax County.

Practices started Thursday and are continuing now with the first games not far behind.

Westfield High School in Chantilly was just one of several high schools across Fairfax County where several practices are underway.

FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis reports all 25 of Fairfax County’s traditional high schools will practice Monday afternoon albeit with plenty of precautions in place.

The return to high school sports is happening amid the school district planning a return to school for students starting February 16.

Even so, Fairfax County Public Schools’ Athletic Director Bill Curran says most if not all games will be closed to the general public.

The return to sports includes football, cheerleading, hockey, and cross country among other sports.

Masks must be worn even when students are playing.

The first high school football games county-wide will take place two weeks from today on February 22.

Masks, hand sanitizer, and social distancing for everyone at games and cheerleaders will be allowed on the sidelines.

