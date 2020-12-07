School sports practices resume Monday in several Northern Virginia districts

In Northern Virginia, tryouts for teams are happening Monday as the Commonwealth resumes sports in many of its school districts. This comes as neighboring states, the District, and even some school districts in Virginia have decided against starting sports back up.

Basketball tryouts for boys are underway right now at Westfield High School in Chantilly – girls tryout today as well.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Some families and student athletes at schools who are opting to suspend school sports amid the coronavirus pandemic are wondering why some school districts are starting sports and others are not.

Even so, the Virginia High School League gave the green light for sports to resume starting today in the Commonwealth with basketball and cheerleading.

For most of Virginia’s student-athletes, the months-long wait to play sports is slowly but surely coming to an end.

Advertisement

In the Commonwealth, the sports governing body approved a rollout of returning to practices and competitions — it all starts today.

Various school districts in Virginia are implementing it all in different ways.

Here in Fairfax County, the rollout and return to sports is starting with basketball players and cheerleaders, tryouts, practice and games.

Following guidelines from Virginia High School League, which includes a health check every time students and staff enter campus –this includes temperature checks, health screenings, and mandatory masks at all times for coaches and students we’re told wear masks until they become active.

Noel Klipperstein, the girl's basketball coach at Westfield High School says the first girl's basketball game is December 21 — describing everyone trying out as brave, showing enthusiasm and trusting the mitigation measures.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

• Alexandria: No sports until 2021/Canceled winter season

• Arlington: Winter sports resuming except wrestling

• Fairfax: Practice resuming Dec. 7 for basketball & cheer//Dec 14 all other sports

• Fauquier: Winter sports resumes with tryouts on Dec. 14

• Loudoun: Winter sports begin on Dec. 7

• Prince William Co: Basketball and cheerleading resuming Dec. 7 –Other winter sports to start on Dec.14

• Stafford: Return to sports resumes Dec 14

• Spotsylvania: Winter sports to begin a condensed season on Dec. 14

• Warren: Winter sports begin on Dec. 7