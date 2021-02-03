Thousands of Fairfax County teachers to work from home despite district's plan to send students back

FOX 5 is following up on Fairfax County Public Schools' plan for students and teachers to return to the classroom on February 16 – but on Tuesday, we learned thousands of teachers will continue to work from home.

This means that classroom monitors will be on-site and in-class with students while their teacher is instructing virtually.

READ MORE: Fairfax County School Board to formally vote on returning to classroom Thursday night

Out of Fairfax County Public Schools 15,000 teachers, 2,300 will continue to teach virtually after having their American Disabilities Act request approved – many due to concerns about COVID-19.

Right now, we’re told there are 645 classroom monitors.

The district says it still needs to fill 205 class monitor openings.

Advertisement

This was discussed at Tuesday’s meeting with school district leaders.

READ MORE: Virginia governor says schools can open with precautions - find out how

During the board’s work session, there was a chart showing to proceed with caution in bringing back middle and high school students due to inadequate staffing levels.

There is no indication parents will be notified if their child is returning to school with a teacher in the classroom or a classroom monitor on hand while the teacher instructs virtually.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

This comes as the school district is moving forward with bringing students back in the classroom and also as FCPS employees undergo COVID-19 vaccinations.

FOX 5 has learned the thousands of American Disabilities Act requests were submitted in the fall before the COVID-19 vaccination rollout started for FCPS employees.