Fairfax Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 72-year-old Lorton woman

Fairfax County police are investigating the disappearance of Emily Lu, 72, who was last seen more than a week ago in Woodbridge and officials now believe she is missing under "suspicious circumstances."

Officers responded to Lu’s home in the 9200 block of Davis Lane in Lorton on Friday, June 4 around 2:30 p.m. after her employer requested a welfare check when she did not show up for work. Lu’s car was discovered in the driveway with groceries recently purchased from a nearby store.

Officers checked the home and spoke with neighbors but were unable to find her. A family member contacted officers that afternoon and provided an address in Belle Haven that Lu frequents. Officers checked the home but did not find her.

While searching Lu’s home, detectives uncovered evidence suggesting she may have been harmed inside. Based on these preliminary investigative findings, her absence from work and the unusual lack of response to family members, detectives believe she is missing under suspicious circumstances.

Further investigation revealed Lu was last seen at the Aldi, 1329 Gordon Plaza in Woodbridge, around 7:52 p.m. on Jun 3. Lu arrived home but never took all of her groceries inside.

"Our Major Crimes detectives are working tirelessly to determine what led up to Mrs. Lu’s disappearance. They continue to work closely with officers from our Search and Rescue and detectives from our Crime Scene and Cyber and Forensics team. We remain committed to providing her family with answers and want anyone with answers to come forward with information to assist with our investigation," says Major Ed O’Carroll, Bureau Commander for Major Crimes, Cyber and Forensics.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FCPD's Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 6.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text by typing "FCCS" plus tip to 847411, and by web by clicking here.

Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.