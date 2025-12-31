1 dead, another injured following shooting in Southeast DC: police

article

The Brief Two adult men were shot Wednesday afternoon in Southeast D.C. One has died. One victim was unconscious and not breathing when officers arrived. Police are searching for two suspects believed to be in a black Honda with Virginia plates.



Two adult men were shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday afternoon, and one has since died, according to police.

What we know:

The Metropolitan Police Department says Sixth District officers responded around 1:05 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2025, to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of 37th Street, SE.

When officers arrived, they found two adult male victims. Police say one man was conscious and breathing, while the second man was unconscious and not breathing.

D.C. Fire and EMS transported both victims to area hospitals for treatment. Their current conditions have not been released.

Suspect information

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a black Honda sedan with a Virginia license plate, believed to be occupied by two suspects.

No further suspect descriptions have been released.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released details about what led up to the shooting or whether the victims were targeted. Police have also not said if any arrests have been made.

What's next:

The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is urged to call 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.