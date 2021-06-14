11-year-old says man tried to abduct her from Virgina home

Police in Virginia are investigating an attempted abduction involving an 11-year-old girl in the Woodbridge area.

Around 10:45 p.m. on June 10, officers were called to a home in the 1900 block of Heatherbrook Court.

The victim told police she heard a knocking at her second-story window and opened the window to look outside. She said as she was leaning out and looking around, an unknown male wrapped his arms around her and both parties fell to the deck below.

MORE FROM FOX 5: DC bar management says it is ‘incredibly upset’ after video surfaces showing woman dragged downstairs

The victim was able to get up and ran to the front of the house where she told a family member what happened.

The suspect was observed running away from the home. No injuries were reported.

A witness at the scene told police that during the incident time frame, he saw an unknown, possibly teenaged male outside of the victim’s second-story window talking to someone inside the room. The only description police have is a man with a medium build and approximately 5’6".

Advertisement

Anyone with information should call Prince William County Police at (703) 792-8555.