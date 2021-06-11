Fairfax County police considering changes to vehicle pursuit policy

Fairfax County Police are considering making revisions to their police pursuit policy.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The last revision to the policy was made in 2019.

The proposed revisions would eliminate pursuits for incidents related to:

- Misdemeanor offenses with the threat/use of violence

- Non-violent felonies

- Certain misdemeanors

- Traffic charges

- Assist to outside PD – doesn’t meet internal standards

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says currently, traffic charges are the number one reason police initiated pursuits in Fairfax County. The revisions would also differentiate between a pursuit and the refusal to stop.

Advertisement

Alnwick reports that Police Chief Kevin Davis says there is room in the police for commanders to permit pursuits when necessary. The policy should be finalized by July with time remaining for public input. You can provide feedback to the pursuit policy changes here.