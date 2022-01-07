Fairfax Police shoot Virginia man armed with compound bow

Fairfax County Police have charged a 50-year-old man who confronted officers with a compound bow Tuesday in the 4500 block of Briarton Drive in Chantilly, VA with attempted aggravated murder of a police officer.

Officers responded to a 9-1-1 call at the Chantilly home belonging to the parents of Robert Jablonski. According to police, Jablonski was threatening his elderly parents.

After assisting the family with obtaining an Emergency Custody Order (ECO) to help get Jablonski mental health treatment, the ECO was later issued by a magistrate, and officers returned to the home Tuesday afternoon to facilitate the service.

At 12:56 p.m., police attempted to make contact with Jablonski, who refused verbal commands. Officers received information that he may be armed with a weapon, so they removed his parents from the home and proceeded to deescalate the situation.

Shortly after watching his parents leave the premises, Jablonski came outside the house with a compound bow, aiming it at officers. One officer discharged his service rifle, and Jablonski was struck in the upper body, Fairfax Police reported.

Officers noted that they immediately rendered first aid until fire and rescue crews responded. Jablonski was taken to a nearby hospital where his injuries were later determined to be non-life threatening.

No officers were injured as a result of this incident, and no one else was harmed. Jablonski remains hospitalized after receiving further treatment.

The officer involved in the shooting incident has been identified as a six-year veteran who is assigned to the Sully Police District Station. Per department policy, the officer has been placed on a restricted duty pending the outcome of an internal administrative investigation. An independent review will also be conducted by the Police Auditor.

A criminal investigation into the use of force is also being conducted by the Fairfax Major Crimes Bureau. Fairfax Police Kevin Davis plans to release body camera footage and audio recordings of the 9-1-1 call for service within 30 days.