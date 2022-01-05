Fairfax County police receive new evidence to aid in Shopping Cart Killer investigation

Fairfax County police are combing through new evidence to help uncover more details about the Shopping Cart Killer, a man accused of killing at least four women in Virginia.

The Moon Inn Hotel has given Fairfax County Police large plastic bags filled with receipts and lodging records to figure out how often the Shopping Cart Killer visited.

FOX 5's Sierra Fox spoke with the daughter of one of the victims who says her mom met Anthony Robinson on a dating app and she was on the phone with her while they were together at a hotel in Harrisonburg.

"I talked with her while she was in the room with him and I asked her where she was and who she was with and she told me what hotel she was at, but wouldn’t tell me the room or who she was with," says Elizabeth Redmon's daughter Amanda May.

Redmon's remains were found in a vacant lot in Harrisonburg along with 39-year-old Tonita Lorice.

Robinson is currently behind bars and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and disposing of the bodies of those two women.

In December, more human remains were found in a plastic container near a shopping cart in an isolated wooded area on Richmond Highway in Alexandria.

Fairfax County police are still waiting for the DNA confirmation of those two deaths. However, they say one of those victims is 29-year-old Cheyenne Brown of Southeast D.C. after family members recognized a tattoo of her name.

The fourth victim has not yet been identified. Police believe it could be missing California woman Stephanie Harrison.

Robinson's attorney says he will be in a Harrisonburg courtroom in May.