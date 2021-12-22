Lawsuit claims Fairfax County police officers protected sex trafficking ring

A federal lawsuit filed by a prominent civil rights attorney alleges that police officers in Fairfax County protected a sex trafficking ring in northern Virginia in exchange for free sex from the trafficked women.

The lawsuit also names the former Fairfax County Police chief, Ed Roessler, as a defendant, alleging that he helped cover up for the officers when another detective’s work threatened to expose their wrongdoing.

The suit was filed on behalf of a Costa Rican woman identified in the lawsuit only as "Jane Doe." It says the officers would tip off the trafficking ring to suspend its advertisements on sites like backpage.com in advance of sting operations run by police.

Victor Glasberg, the lawyer who filed the suit on the Costa Rican woman’s behalf, said in an interview that police have essentially corroborated elements of the woman’s allegations by providing him the names of the officers involved in the alleged misconduct.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

When Glasberg first filed the lawsuit in October, he did not know the identities of the officers who were allegedly involved, because his client was never able to learn their names. But he obtained a court order requiring the police department to identify the officers described in the complaint.