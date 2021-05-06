Dogs rescued from overcrowded shelter in South Carolina hope for forever homes in DC region

Over a dozen dogs that were rescued from an overcrowded shelter in South Carolina are hoping to find their forever homes in the D.C. region.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard visited Haymarket, Virginia where members of PetConnect Rescue set up the rescued dogs in a temporary foster home while they search for a permanent family for them to join.

Katie Hasse, adoption coordinator and operations manager for PetConnect Rescue, said that the South Carolina shelter that sent them the dogs regularly reaches out to rescues across the county to see if they can help find permanent homes for the loveable pets when they have overcrowding issues.

Hasse said PetConnect Rescue doesn't house the animals but rather sets up puppies, adults and pets with medical cases with foster homes while they search for adoptive families. Hasse says they use social media to try and connect pets with families and that the process usually takes two to three weeks.

Barnard says at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of those working for home adopted pets to keep them company while they worked from home. But as people return to the office, those same pets may end up back in the shelter.

Here's how you can adopt from PetConnect Rescue.