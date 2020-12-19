Racing pigeon that traveled 8,000 miles from Oregon to Australia set to be euthanized
A racing pigeon has survived an extraordinary 8,000-mile Pacific Ocean crossing from the United States to find a new home in Australia.
Paraplegic rescue dogs have the time of their of lives playing in Minnesota snow
A group paraplegic pups at a Minnesota shelter had the time of their lives playing in the snow.
Biotech companies working on a COVID-19 vaccine for cats
Two biotech companies say they have received regulatory approval to begin veterinary trials for a COVID-19 vaccine for cats.
Animal officer rescues dog found clinging to log in alligator-filled swamp
"Knowing what lurks in the waters, they were concerned the alligators would get to the dog before units could arrive."
Popular pet food products recalled in Dec. 2020 being blamed for deaths of 70 dogs, sickening dozens others
A popular pet food product that was recalled just days ago is being blamed for the deaths of at least 70 dogs.
Future first dog Major Biden getting his own virtual ‘Indoguration’
President-elect Joe Biden’s German Shepherd Major is getting an “indoguration” of his own, thanks to the Delaware Humane Association from which he was adopted.
American Airlines banning emotional-support animals on flights
American Airlines said Tuesday that it will ban companion animals gradually by Feb. 1, 2021. It will still allow animals in the cabin free of charge only if they are trained service dogs.
National Zoo’s panda cub Xiao Qi Ji, mama bear have fun climbing rocks
2021 is already starting to look a lot brighter – partly because giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji is SO STINKING CUTE!
Holiday gift ideas for your pets
Veterinarian Dr. Ruth MacPete joins the show with some holiday gift ideas for your pets.
Squirrel goes on Staples shopping trip in Stafford County
A Stafford County officer recently rescued a local squirrel who was seen possibly stocking up for winter at a local office supply store.
Puppy on track to become Montgomery County woman's emotional support dog located safely in DC
UPDATE: Noel Sutherland reached out to FOX 5's Tisha Lewis Wednesday to say her puppy, Leo, was found safely in D.C. after the story aired. "Thank you for doing the story!"
Fearless Jack Russell terrier chases black bear out of family’s backyard
A tiny Jack Russell terrier in Canada managed to send a black bear scampering back into the woods with his ferocious bark.
National Zoo's giant panda cub takes 'field trips' with mom Mei Xiang
It's a whole new world for the National Zoo's giant panda cub who has been taking 'field trips' with mom Mei Xiang into their enclosure.
Tennessee fisherman catches bass holding snake in its mouth
Proving once again that the sea is filled with unspeakable horrors, a fisherman in Tennessee reeled in a bass with a snake in its mouth.
People call 911 about giant sunfish in Massachusetts, officials ask them to stop
An ocean sunfish swimming off the coast of Massachusetts has gotten a lot of unnecessary attention recently -- for simply “doing normal sunfish activities.”
Dog takes no chances, donning mask while out in public amid rising COVID-19 cases
A dog in Ireland was seen donning a mask while out on a stroll with its owner.
Maryland Zoo in Baltimore welcomes lesser kudu calf
The Maryland Zoo is welcoming its newest member – say hello to Kadett!
National Zoo's adorable, feisty giant panda cub is turning 8 weeks old on Friday
The Smithsonian National Zoo's giant panda cub will reach a new milestone on Friday –– he will officially be 8 weeks old!
Maryland AG's office investigating 2 pet stores that are still selling puppies despite new ban
The Maryland Attorney General’s Office is investigating two Maryland pet stores that refuse to stop selling puppies despite a law that prohibits it.
DC No. 4 among America’s ‘rattiest’ cities; Baltimore rises into top 10
D.C. is holding onto its spot in the top five on one America’s most dubious lists.