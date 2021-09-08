Dog stolen at gunpoint in Prince George's County; police searching for suspects

Prince George's County police are searching for two suspects who stole a dog at gunpoint on Tuesday near Capitol Heights.

French Bulldog Alfred stolen at gunpoint. (PHOTO: PGPD)

Officers responded to the 6200 block of Walbridge Street in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights around 6:30 p.m. on Sep. 7.

The victim says she was walking her one-year-old French Bulldog Alfred when a matte black four-door sedan pulled up.

A suspect then got out of the car, displayed a gun and demanded the dog. The suspects then sped off with Alfred.

Alfred is black and tan, has spots on his paws and a white stripe down his chest.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call 301-772-4425 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted online.