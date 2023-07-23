DMV Crime Watch: Man killed near Catholic University, teen dies in fiery crash, video shows violent robbery

FOX 5 is keeping an eye on crime in your community. Here's a look at some of the most notable stories from across the DMV this week.

A man was shot and killed near the campus of Catholic University on Monday, July 17 — the second deadly shooting at the school in the past month. Police say the victim was found on Seventh and Monroe Streets in the northeast. He was unconscious and not breathing when he was transported to the hospital where he later died. The shooting remains under investigation.

Police say a teenage girl was killed in a fiery crash just after leaving church on Tuesday, July 18. Her uncle says she was heading to eat with her brother and friends when the deadly collision occurred. Fairfax County Police believe speed was a factor in the two-vehicle crash that left the teen dead and four others injured. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene after the vehicle she was in caught fire. The surviving crash victims were taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact police.

A former Montgomery County school teacher who was convicted of sexually abusing students has been released from prison and granted a new trial. John Vigna was sentenced to 48 years behind bars in 2017 after at least five female students came forward saying that he had touched them inappropriately after inviting them to sit in his lap during the school day. Vigna was convicted of four counts of sex abuse of a minor and five counts of third-degree sex offense. After filing for post-conviction relief alleging that he previously had ineffective counsel, a judge vacated Vigna's conviction on July 7. He was released on a $100,000 unsecured personal bond on July 12 with a list of conditions, pending a new trial.

Police are searching for six suspects who were caught on surveillance video committing a home invasion robbery in Montgomery County. According to police, a home invasion robbery occurred on Monday, July 10, on Key West Avenue in Rockville around 1:25 a.m. A man was pulled from his car in the building's parking garage by the suspects before he was stabbed and assaulted before having his hands tied behind his back with zip ties. The suspects made off with a safe containing an undisclosed amount of cash and jewelry. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this crime or the suspects involved to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County.

Police say a 21-year-old woman was murdered after she told her mom she went to Southeast D.C. to visit a man she met on Instagram. Police released security camera footage Wednesday from the night Alison Cienfuegos-Vasquez was murdered in hopes the public will help identify her killer. The footage shows two men hop out of a car in the 1200 block of Valley Avenue Southeast, appearing to be carrying guns. It then appears both of them opened fire into a fenced-in area, and then fled on foot. There's a $25,000 reward being offered for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information in these cases is asked to contact their local police.