Funeral held for Kentucky teacher shot, killed on Catholic University campus in DC

A funeral is being held Monday for the Kentucky teacher shot and killed on Catholic University's campus in D.C.

Maxwell Emerson was in the nation’s capital with his family for the July Fourth holiday.

Family members say he was on his way to the Metro to attend a conference at the Library Of Congress when he was shot and killed. Investigators say the shooting happened in the plaza in front of Father O'Connell Hall.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Funeral held for Maxwell Emerson, the Kentucky teacher shot, killed on Catholic University campus in DC

The 25-year-old was from Crestwood, a small city located just outside Louisville. He was a high school social studies teacher and assistant wrestling coach.

Police arrested 22-year-old Jaime Maceo, of Northwest, D.C., in Emerson's killing. He has been charged with first-degree murder while armed.