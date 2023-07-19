The uncle of a teenage girl killed in a fiery crash in northern Virginia said she just left church service and was heading to eat with her brother and friends when the deadly collision occurred.

Henry Zarco brought a stuffed teddy bear, flowers and a balloon to an intersection in the 5700 block of Burke Centre Parkway where the crash happened Tuesday night.

Zarco told FOX 5's Ayesha Khan that the girl killed was his niece on his brother's side. He described her as a young girl of faith who just graduated high-school and was going to George Mason in the fall.

Teen killed in fiery Virginia crash just left church service, family says

He said she was coming back from a church service Tuesday night with her younger brother, who was one of the passengers, and two other people. He says she was stopping at the Burke Centre Shopping Center to get some food with them before the deadly crash happened.

Fairfax County Police believe speed was a factor in the two-vehicle crash that left the teen dead and four others injured. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene after the vehicle she was in caught fire.

The surviving crash victims were taken to the hospital. Khan says three of them have critical injuries.

Zarco told Khan that his nephew remains hospitalized and is "fighting for his life."

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact police.