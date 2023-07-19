Surveillance video released in search for Prince George's Community College student's killer

Alison Cienfuegos-Vasquez was shot and killed earlier this month after she told her mom she went to Southeast D.C. to visit a man she met on Instagram.

Police released security camera footage Wednesday from the night the 21-year-old was murdered – in hopes the public will help identify Cienfuegos-Vasquez's killer.

The footage shows two persons of interest hop out of a car in the 1200 block of Valley Avenue Southeast.

The two men appear to be carrying guns and in one clip the video shows both of them opening fire into a fenced-in area, and then fleeing on foot.

Police said they received a call on July 5 reporting the shooting around 11:41 p.m.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Alison Cienfuegos-Vasquez, 21, of Temple Hills

The victim's mom told FOX 5, "She was so sweet," and she didn't mess with anybody.

Cienfuegos-Vasquez lived in Temple Hills and was a student at Prince George's Community College. She liked fashion and baking cupcakes for her nieces and nephews. Her family said she also worked at a medical office.

There's a $25,000 reward being offered for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Watch the surveillance video below: