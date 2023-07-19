Surveillance video released of home invasion robbery in Rockville

Police have released surveillance video of six suspects committing a home invasion robbery in Montgomery County.

According to police, a home invasion robbery occurred on Monday, July 10, on Key West Avenue in Rockville around 1:25 a.m.

An adult male victim parked his vehicle in the parking garage of his apartment complex, when six suspects approached him and displayed handguns while announcing the robbery.

Police say the suspects then stabbed and assaulted the victim, and tied his hands behind his back with zip ties. The victim was forced into the suspects’ vehicle and later gave the suspects access to his apartment, where they took a safe containing an undisclosed amount of cash and jewelry before fleeing the scene.

Other family members were present inside the apartment during the robbery, they were unharmed.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the suspects is described as a Black male, in his twenties, with curly hair, medium build, and armed with a handgun. The suspect was wearing a black ski mask and black clothing during the incident.

Police say the other five suspects are described as Black males, in their twenties, and armed with handguns. They were all were wearing black clothing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this crime or the suspects involved to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest of the involved suspects.