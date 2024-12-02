DHS warns of violent Venezuelan gang; DC preschool director arrested; Honduran migrant arrested for rape

FOX 5 is keeping an eye on crime in your community. Here's a look at some of the most notable stories from across the DMV this week.

The Department of Homeland Security has issued a bulletin to law enforcement across D.C., Maryland and Virginia concerning an illegal Venezuelan criminal gang known as ‘Tren de Aragua’ that is growing in both size and violence across the region.

The DHS internal intelligence memo concerning the gang was obtained by the New York Post. The memo states that Tren de Aragua has been connected to crimes in at least sixteen states across the country and is increasing in its "violent tendencies."

The director of the National Child Research Center remains behind bars after being arrested Wednesday on child abuse charges.

James S. Carroll, 46, was arrested after investigators say he attempted to obtain sexually explicit content involving a minor.

An alleged rapist is behind bars after officials say he attacked a woman walking on the Washington and Old Dominion Trail, and police fear there may be additional victims.

Herndon Police Chief Maggie DeBoard said the attack occurred between Ferndale Avenue and Grace Street after the victim had left a nearby business.

Police have arrested a D.C. man they say is connected to a dozen sex offenses that occurred in the District from 2021 to 2024.

Officials say 33-year-old Uwana Ubom was arrested after an extensive investigation by the department’s sexual assault unit.