Man arrested for abduction with intent to defile and rape in Herndon: police

A man has been arrested following an abduction in Herndon, Virginia.

The suspect has been identified as Denis Humberto Navarette Romero. He has been charged with abduction with intent to defile and rape,

According to Herndon police, the incident occurred on Monday night in the area of Ferndale Avenue and Grace Street.

Police will release further information on the incident during a 3 p.m. press conference.

