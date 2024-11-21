DC man accused of serial sex assaults arrested: police

Police have arrested a D.C. man they say is connected to a dozen sex offenses that occurred in the District from 2021 to 2024.

Officials say 33-year-old Uwana Ubom was arrested after an extensive investigation by the department’s sexual assault unit.

Ubom is charged in each of the following offenses:

1 Third Degree Sex Abuse: On Thursday, June 3, 2021, at approximately 2:26 a.m., in the 4500 block of Georgia Avenue Northwest, the suspect forced his way into the victim's apartment and forced sexual contact with the victim. CCN: 21073305

2 Third Degree Sex Abuse: On Thursday, June 10, 2021, at approximately 4:15 a.m., in the 400 block of Irving Street Northwest, the suspect approached the victim, shoved her to the ground, where he forced sexual contact with the victim before fleeing. CCN: 21077143

3 Simple Assault: On Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at approximately 1:30 a.m., in the 1600 block of 14th Street, Northwest, the suspect approached the victim, shoved her to the ground, and attempted to kiss the victim before fleeing. CCN: 24049006

4 Third Degree Sex Abuse: On Sunday, May 21, 2024, at approximately 2:20 a.m., in the 1600 block of Fuller Street, Northwest, the suspect approached the victim, shoved her to the ground, and forced sexual contact before fleeing. CCN: 24076035

5 Third Degree Sex Abuse while Armed: On Monday, May 27, 2024, at approximately 4:30 a.m., in the 1300 block of Montello Avenue, Northeast, the suspect approached the victim and implied he had a firearm to force compliance from the victim. The suspect forced sexual contact on the victim before fleeing. CCN: 24079688

6 Third Degree Sex Abuse while Armed: On Monday, June 24, 2024, at approximately 6:30 a.m., in the 1400 block of Spring Road, Northwest, the suspect approached the victim and pointed a silver handgun at her to force compliance. The suspect forced sexual contact on the victim before fleeing in a Chevy Malibu. CCN: 24096086

Uwana Ubom (DC Police)

7 Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sex Abuse while Armed: On Monday, July 29, 2024, at approximately 2:10 a.m., at the intersection of 14th and Belmont Street, Northwest, the suspect drove up to the victim and offered her a ride. After arriving to the victim's destination, the suspect brandished a gray handgun to force the victim's compliance. The suspect forced sexual contact on the victim before allowing the victim to exit the vehicle. CCN: 24115882

8 Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse: On Sunday, August 11, 2024, at approximately 2:00 a.m., in the 1600 block of Columbia Road, Northwest, the suspect approached the victim in the elevator and made forced sexual contact on the victim before fleeing. CCN: 24124766

9 Third Degree Sex Abuse while Armed: On Sunday, October 13, 2024, at approximately 4:13 a.m., in the 1600 block of Lanier Place, Northwest, the suspect approached the victim in her apartment lobby and brandished a handgun to force the victim’s compliance. The suspect forced sexual contact on the victim before fleeing. CCN: 24159407

10 Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): On Saturday, October 28, 2024, in the early morning between 3:38 and 3:55 a.m., in the 1700 block of 17th Street, Northwest, the suspect approached the victim, pressed a silver handgun against the victim's body, and forced her into an alley. The victim pleaded with the suspect which caused the suspect to flee the scene. CCN: 24167508

11 Third Degree Sex Abuse while Armed: On Friday, November 1, 2024, at approximately 5:00 a.m., in the 1400 block of Ogden Street, Northwest, the suspect approached the victim and brandished a silver handgun to force the victim’s compliance. The suspect forced sexual contact on the victim. The victim fought and screamed causing the suspect to flee. CCN: 24170597

12 First Degree Sexual Abuse while Armed: On Sunday, November 3, 2024, in the early morning between 5:00 and 5:30 a.m., in the 4500 block of 15th Street, Northwest, the suspect approached the victim and brandished a handgun to force the victim’s compliance. The suspect performed a sexual act on the victim and then fled the scene. CCN: 24170903

Police say Ubom may be responsible for additional assaults. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.