'Confusing and disturbing:' Head of DC preschool arrested for online sex crimes

The Brief The head of a D.C. early education center was arrested Wednesday. Discord reported a suspected file of CSAM on September 11, starting the investigation. Officials say he messaged an undercover officer on Discord posing as the father of a young boy, and asked the ‘father’ to abuse his child.



The director of the National Child Research Center remains behind bars after being arrested Wednesday on child abuse charges.

James S. Carroll, 46, was arrested after investigators say he attempted to obtain sexually explicit content involving a minor.

What we know

The investigation into Carroll began after an employee of the messaging app Discord reported that a suspected file of child sexual abuse material had been uploaded to their servers on Sept. 11.

Using IP data and phone records, investigators were able to determine that the content had come from an account connected to both Carroll’s home and workplace.

Investigators continued to review Carroll’s Discord account and according to an affidavit, they found that he had talked with other Discord users about child sexual exploitation, circumcision of teenage boys, urinating on boys and adults and had discussed the dismemberment of adult men.

The affidavit also states that Carroll said he had an interest in "boy pics" and that his age preference was "8-12."

Then, between Nov. 5 and Nov. 14, Carroll used the app to communicate with an undercover officer who posed as the father of a 9-year-old boy. Carroll repeatedly directed the ‘father’ to abuse his child over the nearly two-week period and asked for "any new pics" as they engaged in conversation about the sexual abuse.

Law enforcement agents identified Carroll as the Discord user based on IP addresses and he was taken into custody on Nov. 19.

Carroll has also worked at the Concord Hill School in Chevy Chase and at Beauvoir School in Northwest D.C.

What they're saying

Former National Child Research Center parents are floored by the news.

"I'm absolutely stunned and I can't imagine how this could have happened. It's confusing and disturbing," said one parent.

The National Child Research Center sent a letter to parents on Tuesday. Here's the full letter from NCRC Board Chair Megan Ortiz:

"Dear NCRC Families,

I write today with devastating news for our NCRC Community. Earlier today, NCRC’s Head of School James Carroll was arrested and charged with Attempted Enticement and Coercion of a Minor. While we do not have reason to believe Mr. Carroll’s conduct involves NCRC students or families, we do understand the arrest and charging follows an FBI investigation into Mr. Carroll’s online activity on social media channels and message boards.

As soon as we learned of his arrest, we immediately placed Mr. Carroll on administrative leave. Associate Head of School Francesca Gallozzi has agreed to serve as the Acting Head of School effective immediately.

Mr. Carroll has been instructed that he is not permitted to return to campus for any reason and is not to contact any member of the NCRC community. His access to his email, the school’s networks, and all school owned technology has been cut off. We are fully cooperating with the authorities and will continue to do so. We are committed to having school continue as normal and avoid disruption to the learning of the students that we serve. We ask that you take care when discussing this matter with others as adult conversations may not be appropriate for children to hear.

Like you, my Board colleagues and I are shocked and deeply unsettled by this news. We have no more serious responsibility than providing a safe environment for our children and families, and Mr. Carroll’s reported conduct – if true - represents a grave betrayal of your trust and ours. We are committed to fostering a safe learning community for each of our students, and we expect each employee to embody these values in and out of the workplace.

We have much to learn in the hours and days ahead, and we promise to share more as soon as we have additional information to share. In difficult moments such as these, we draw on the strength of our community and our shared drive toward fulfilling our mission. We remain, as always, deeply grateful for your trust and partnership."