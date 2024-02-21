DC’s Daily Rider bike shop burglarized for third time as H Street corridor crime concerns continue

Authorities are searching for suspects after a bike shop was broken into for the third time in less than a year amid growing crime concerns in the District’s popular H Street corridor.

Investigators say the incident happened Tuesday around 3:30 a.m. Police say the suspects smashed the store’s glass door and stole a bike from inside.

FOX 5’s Sierra Fox says the store was burglarized twice before in March and April of 2023.

The latest incident adds to growing concerns about crime in the city’s popular community known for its shopping and dining.

The spike in crime along portions of H Street has prompted many businesses to close their doors for good as city leaders struggle to find solutions. In December of last year, Pursuite Wine Bar and Kitchen closed after being burglarized at least five times. The popular vegan spot Sticky Fingers is set to close later this month. A new unit of police officers on bikes began patrolling the corridor last year.

No suspect description has been released. The business says they do have surveillance video of the incident, but are only sharing it with police and insurance at this time.