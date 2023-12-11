Expand / Collapse search

Pursuit Wine Bar on H St closing

H Street
WASHINGTON - A popular wine bar on H Street in D.C. is closing its doors. 

Pursuite Wine Bar and Kitchen announced Friday that its last day would be December 17. 

"We appreciate the love and support that you all have continuously given to us," said the bar on Facebook. 

Back in August, FOX 5 reported on a robbery at Pursuit, in which thieves broke into the restaurant, grabbed liquor bottles and tablets and fled. The incident was caught on surveillance camera. 

At the time, the burglary was the fifth one at the restaurant so far for 2023. 

