Another business in D.C. is closing due to crime.

Popular vegan spot Sticky Fingers is leaving the H Street Corridor.

In less than two weeks, you’ll no longer be able to pick up food at Sticky Fingers Diner on the corner of 4th and H Street.

Sticky Fingers closing due to crime on H Street, owner shifts focus

The owner, Doron Petersan, told FOX 5 she can no longer sit and wait for the city to do something about the crime crisis.

"D.C. is getting a bad rap right now," she said. "There is crime for sure. It makes it extremely difficult to operate."

The safety of customers and her employees is way more important to Petersan than keeping the doors of Sticky Fingers open.

She recently found herself a victim of a crime in the District.

"I was carjacked while making deliveries for my own business," she said. "It’s scary. It’s not something I thought would ever happen to me."

She opened the restaurant back in 2016 and is closing it at the end of the month.

Petersan said the community always showed support. She just wishes it also came from the top.

"D.C. has not done enough to make sure our infrastructure is set up, so everyone can operate in a safe manner. This is really on the council and mayor," she said.

D.C. Council unanimously passed an anti-crime bill that would address some concerns.

The second vote is expected in the coming weeks but for Petersan it’s too late.

"I can’t take the risk of staying open or investing any more money into an area or business that D.C. is not going to provide for," she explained.

Sticky Fingers is shifting to focus more on the production of their baked goods at their new bakery locations in Takoma and the NoMa neighborhood.

Petersan said her team can’t keep up with demand from the community in Takoma, and has been selling out baked goods faster than they can fill the shelves.

In addition to the new Takoma and NoMa locations, DMV residents can now get their favorite Sticky Fingers treats at more than 100 retail outlets in the area, and across the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast, and Southern regions of the U.S., including Foxtrot markets, Streets Markets, Whole Foods Markets, MOM’s Organic Markets, Yes! Organic Markets, Peregrine, and Odd Provisions, among others.

The bakery also sells, treats and baking mixes online at StickyFingersBakery.com, and offers catering.

"I’m not going anywhere. I love D.C.," Petersan said.