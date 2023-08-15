A popular wine bar on H Street was burglarized over the weekend, and now police need help searching for the thieves.

The crime, which was captured on surveillance video, happened on Friday, Aug. 11.

Around 5 a.m. that morning, a man can be seen on camera walking up to The Pursuit Wine Bar and Kitchen with what appears to be a trash can.

According to police, the man seen in the video and another suspect broke the glass on the front door in order to enter the bar. Once inside, the burglar grabbed five bottles of liquor and five toast server tablets. Police aren't positive how much the liquor bottles are worth, but the tablets combined cost $2,000.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Detectives have released the surveillance video from that night in hopes someone can help them identify the suspects.

Check out the footage below: