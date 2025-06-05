DC WorldPride 2025: What to know and where to go

WorldPride is coming to D.C.! Here is everything you need to know about this weekend’s upcoming events downtown, including the best events to attend, locations, and activities.

What we know:

17th Street Block Party

WorldPride D.C.’s official block party will be Friday, June 6th from 5 p.m.-10 p.m., and Saturday, June 7th from 12 p.m.-10 p.m. The iconic celebration will start on 17th Street and run through Dupont Circle. Food, drinks, and music will be available along the streets, as well as drag shows, games, and dance floors.

Pride on the Pier

Celebrate WorldPride on the water! The Wharf will host a pride celebration on Saturday, June 7th from 12 p.m.-10 p.m., complete with food, drinks, and fireworks. The boat parade will be held on Friday, June 6th. The event is in collaboration with the Washington Blade, the oldest LGBTQ newspaper in the United States.

Closing Concerts

Finish pride off strong with two of the biggest names in music! Wicked star Cynthia Erivo (Saturday, June 7th) and Grammy-winning rapper Doechii (Sunday, June 8th) will headline this year’s closing ceremonies. The concerts will be held at 3rd Street & Pennsylvania Ave. NW. The concerts also feature local D.C. performers.

Family Fun Festival

This family-oriented event has crafts, face-painting, obstacle courses, and more. The event is hosted by Friends of Stead Park, and targets kids ages 2-10. It will take place at Stead Park from 10am-4pm.

Other Events

The following is a list of the best WorldPride events this weekend.

● National Trans Visibility March–June 8th at 9:30 a.m. - Lincoln Memorial

● RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 Celebration- June 8th at 8 p.m.- 9:30 Club

● We Are Them: A WorldPride Drag Race Party-June 6 at 7:00 p.m.- The Anthem

● Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, D.C. Pop-Up Concert-June 5 at 12:15 p.m.- Smithsonian American Art Museum