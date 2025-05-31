DC road closures: 2025 WorldPride Parade and Block Party
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The World Pride Parade and Block Party is kicking off in D.C., leading to a number of road closures. Here's what you need to know.
The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Friday, June 6, 2025, at 12:00 a.m. through Monday, June 9, 2025, at 6:00 a.m.:
- 17th Street from S Street to P Street, NW
- R Street, NW – 100 feet east and west of 17th Street, NW
- Corcoran Street, NW – 100 feet east and west of Corcoran Street, NW
- Q Street, NW – 100 feet east and west of 17th Street, NW
- Church Street, NW – 100 feet east and west of Church Street, NW
- P Street, NW – 100 feet east and west of P Street, NW
The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, June 7, 2025, from 4:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:
- T Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW
- P Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW
- Massachusetts Avenue from 15th Street to Thomas Circle, NW (Eastbound lanes only)
- New York Avenue from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW
- H Street from 17th Street to 13th Street, NW
- G Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW
- F Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 7th Street, NW
- Constitution Avenue from 17th Street to 15th Street, NW
- 17th Street from H Street to Constitution Avenue, NW
- 15th Street from U Street to Rhode Island Avenue, NW
- 15th Street from H Street to Constitution Avenue, NW
- 14th Street from U Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
- 13th Street from K Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
- 7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Friday, June 6, 2025, from approximately 4:00 a.m. through Monday, June 9, 2025, at 6:00 a.m.:
- 17th Street from New Hampshire Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue, NW
- Corcoran Street from New Hampshire Avenue to 16th Street, NW
- Q Street from 18th Street to 16th Street, NW
- Church Street from 18th Street to 16th Street, NW
The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, June 7, 2025, from approximately 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:
- 15th Street from U Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW
- T Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW
- Swann Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW
- S Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW
- R Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW
- Corcoran Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW
- Q Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW
- Church Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW
- P Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW
- O Street from 16th Street to 15th Street, NW
The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, June 7, 2025, from approximately 12:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.:
- Wallach Place from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW
- T Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW
- S Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW
- Riggs Road from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW
- R Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW
- Corcoran Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW
- Q Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW
- P Street from 14th Street to Logan Circle, NW
- Rhode Island Avenue from Scott Circle to Logan Circle, NW
- N Street from 15th Street to Vermont Avenue, NW
- Vermont Avenue from N Street to K Street, NW
- Massachusetts Avenue ramps to Thomas Circle from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW (Massachusetts Avenue will continue to flow east/west under Thomas Circle, NW)
- M Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW
- Green Court from 14th Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW
- L Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW
- K Street from 17th Street to 13th Street, NW
- I Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW
- Zei Alley from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW
- H Street from 17th Street to 13th Street, NW
- New York Avenue from 15th Street to 9th Street, NW
- G Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW
- F Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW
- E Street from 15th Street to13th Street, NW
- D Street from 9th Street to 7th Street, NW
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to 9th Street, NW
- Constitution Avenue from 15th Street to 9th Street, NW
- 15th Street from Rhode Island Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue, NW
- 14th Street from U Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- 13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
- 12th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW
- 12th Street Tunnel to include the I-395 northbound exit 3 toward 12th Street Expressway and the westbound I-395 exit 4B toward 12th Street, NW Downtown
- 11th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to E Street, NW
- 10th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW