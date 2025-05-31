DC road closures: 2025 WorldPride Parade and Block Party

The World Pride Parade and Block Party is kicking off in D.C., leading to a number of road closures. Here's what you need to know.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Friday, June 6, 2025, at 12:00 a.m. through Monday, June 9, 2025, at 6:00 a.m.:

17th Street from S Street to P Street, NW

R Street, NW – 100 feet east and west of 17th Street, NW

Corcoran Street, NW – 100 feet east and west of Corcoran Street, NW

Q Street, NW – 100 feet east and west of 17th Street, NW

Church Street, NW – 100 feet east and west of Church Street, NW

P Street, NW – 100 feet east and west of P Street, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, June 7, 2025, from 4:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

T Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

P Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

Massachusetts Avenue from 15th Street to Thomas Circle, NW (Eastbound lanes only)

New York Avenue from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

H Street from 17th Street to 13th Street, NW

G Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW

F Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 7th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 17th Street to 15th Street, NW

17th Street from H Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

15th Street from U Street to Rhode Island Avenue, NW

15th Street from H Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

14th Street from U Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

13th Street from K Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Friday, June 6, 2025, from approximately 4:00 a.m. through Monday, June 9, 2025, at 6:00 a.m.:

17th Street from New Hampshire Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

Corcoran Street from New Hampshire Avenue to 16th Street, NW

Q Street from 18th Street to 16th Street, NW

Church Street from 18th Street to 16th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, June 7, 2025, from approximately 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

15th Street from U Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

T Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

Swann Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

S Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

R Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

Corcoran Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

Q Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

Church Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

P Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

O Street from 16th Street to 15th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, June 7, 2025, from approximately 12:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.: