DC Mayor urges Shakira to perform after canceled World Pride 2025 concert

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is calling on Shakira to reschedule her performance after the singer canceled her World Pride 2025 concert at Nationals Park.

Mayor urges Shakira to perform

What they're saying:

"I want to do this for all of us. Shakira, girl get yourself here! You got the rest of the week - get yourself here! We love you, we want to see you, we want to rock with you, party with you!" Bowser said at a World Pride event.

Shakira was set to perform Saturday, but equipment issues forced her to cancel. "We are deeply disappointed that unforeseen circumstances have forced the cancellation" of the concert, the Capital Pride Alliance, the main World Pride organizer, said in a Friday statement according to the Associated Press. "Updates about the relocated Opening Ceremony program will be released as soon as they are finalized!"

Pride event faces attendance concerns

Signs posted at the Nationals Park box office included a message from the singer, in which she said she was "devastated" by the cancellation.

The cancellation in D.C. marks her sixth this year, according to FOX News.