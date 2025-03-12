Grammy award winning artist Doechii headlines DC WorldPride Closing Ceremony

The Brief The WorldPride Music Festival has officially announced the headliners for this year's festival on June 6-7. The lineup for this year's festival includes a number of artists and celebrities who will all be in the district celebrating Pride on June 6-7. Grammy Award-winning rapper and songwriter Doechii will headline the closing ceremony on Sunday, June 8.



Grammy Award-winning rapper and songwriter Doechii will headline the WorldPride 2025 Closing Ceremony and Concert on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

The event is free and will wrap-up WorldPride DC 2025 and feature the official passing of the torch to the next WorldPride host city, Amsterdam.

The performance will take place along Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest, and marks the second day of the WorldPride DC Street Festival and Concert.

Doechii, best known for her lyrical capacity and creative aura on and off the stage. She became the first female rapper signed to Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) in 2022 alongside artists like Kendrick Lamar and SZA.

Her most recent body of work, "Alligator Bites Never Heal", won a Grammy for Best Rap Album of the year.