DC weather: Tropical Storm Debby remnants expected to bring heavy rain, flooding Thursday

The remnants of Tropical Storm Debby are expected to bring heavy rain and flooding concerns to the Washington, D.C. area from Thursday into Friday as the deadly storm marches north up the East Coast.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes and Taylor Grenda say showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday afternoon and into the overnight hours. The main impact from Debbie’s tropical moisture moves through our region from Thursday into Friday as steadier, heavier waves of rain drench the area. The bulk of the storm’s energy is expected to taper off to showers by Friday afternoon and night.

The excess moisture from Debby’s remnants is raising flooding concerns across portions of the I-95 corridor through central Maryland, northern Virginia, and the District of Columbia. Low-lying areas, especially those prone to flooding, are most susceptible. Potential gusty winds and tidal flooding are also concerns as the storm lingers Friday.

The storm is expected to move out of the D.C. region by Saturday morning, leaving us with a sunny and dry weekend with temperatures in the mid-80s.

Debby is expected to make landfall for a second time along the South Carolina coastline late Wednesday. The storm carried the threat, not only of additional rainfall, but also of tornadoes in coastal sections of the Carolinas spreading north into southeast Virginia on Thursday.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency Tuesday ahead of the storm’s arrival. "There is the potential for strong winds, heavy rains, and possible flooding across regions of the Commonwealth," he said in a statement released Tuesday. "It's crucial that we work together and remain vigilant during these times to minimize the impact of the storm. The effects of Debby are far-reaching, and our neighboring states are facing significant challenges."

Maryland’s Governor Wes Moore signed a State of Preparedness declaration Tuesday as the storm approaches. "Residents and visitors should monitor local weather forecasts, remain vigilant, and be prepared to follow safety instructions from local emergency officials," he said in a statement Tuesday.

Debby made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane early Monday along the Gulf Coast of Florida. The slow moving storm drenched coastal cities in Georgia and South Carolina late Monday into Tuesday. At least six storm-related deaths have been reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.