Tropical Storm Debby: Alexandria hands out free sandbags as remnants cause flooding concerns

Alexandria is providing free sandbags for residents amid concerns that heavy rain connected to the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby could cause flooding in the city.

Officials say sandbags will be available on Wednesday, August 7 at 133 South Quaker Lane from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

They also handed out sandbags on Wednesday morning near Commonwealth Avenue and East Glebe Road, and near Union Street and Prince Street.

Debby’s remnants will primarily affect our region from Thursday to Friday, bringing steady and heavy waves of rain. By Friday afternoon and night, the storm’s intensity is expected to decrease, resulting in lighter showers.

File image shows sandbags that have been prepared for Alexandria businesses and residents ahead of a January 2024 storm. (FILE)

The possibility of flooding is always a concern in low-lying, flood-prone areas like Alexandria and nearby Annapolis, Maryland.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says over four inches of rain could fall as the remnants move across the region.

Sandbags will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of five per address. Proof of residency or business in Alexandria is required.