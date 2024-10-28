DC, Maryland, Virginia continue vying for Commanders as team improves to 6-2 record

With the Commanders' thrilling last-second win Sunday night, questions about the team’s long-term home stadium for the NFL franchise are swirling.

RFK Stadium in D.C. is the former home of Washington's NFL franchise and the arena could be the future location but Maryland and Virginia are also trying to get in the game for a team that keeps thrilling its long-suffering fans.

Die-hard Commanders fans are still on cloud nine after that miracle throw from quarterback Jayden Daniels to beat the Chicago Bears with no time left on the clock.

"That game was electric. It was awesome. I was there in the stadium. The stadium blew up," one fan told FOX 5.

"When Noah Brown caught that ball we were hugging and jumping and kissing each other for the first time ever in his life. He's never seen the Commanders win. He's 14 years old," another fan said.

Elected officials from across our region are also hailing the Commanders win.

"It's really exciting to be able to watch a team that actually wins games for once and I've been Commanders fan my entire life," Virginia state senator Scott Surovell said.

"You're watching the game and you're used to the old team and things never going our way and you know this year it's the opposite," said Maryland Rep. Glenn Ivey.

FOX 5 asked D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser whether the team's change of fortune could impact efforts to lure the Commanders back to the District.

"I think they may go all the way. Yes, I said it. I said it. They may go all the way," Bowser said. "They're making the investments and the decisions necessary to put a winning team on the field and I think that's good. That's good for how people feel about the team and the city and so we're going to keep pushing for that."

The Commanders are obligated to play home games at Northwest Stadium in Landover through 2027.

Rep. Ivey says he hopes a deal can be reached to keep the team right where it is but D.C. seems to be running with the ball.

"There's a bill in the Senate that would essentially allow the team to get the land where RFK is for free for 100 years. We're opposed to that legislation," Ivey said. "I think that would be unfair to the federal taxpayers and be fair unfair to us too."

Virginia's efforts to lure the Capitals and Wizards to Alexandria failed in grand fashion this year, so will the Commonwealth try to win one for the Commanders?

"Even with a good team the stadium totally sucks and they need a new stadium desperately. I had season tickets for 10 years. I hated going to that place and we need something better. We deserve better," Surovell said.

Surovell represents parts of Fairfax County in the Virginia Senate.

"I'm not aware of any conversations currently ongoing about any specific site or project or any specific incentives or anything like that that are under consideration by the governor or by the legislature."

FOX 5 has reached out to the governors of Maryland and Virginia. We are waiting to hear back on the latest on their efforts.

Any deal would include public financing. Many taxpayers aren't fans of helping to support a billion-dollar enterprise.