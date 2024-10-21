DC Mayor Bowser proposes $87.5m purchase of Capital One Arena

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has proposed legislation to purchase Capital One Arena for $87.5 million.

This move is part of a larger $515 million plan to renovate the arena over the next three years, as agreed upon by the city council and Monumental CEO Ted Leonsis earlier this year.

The renovation plan was devised after Leonsis threatened to relocate the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals to Potomac Yard in Virginia, a negotiation that concluded in March.

D.C. already owns the land under Capital One Arena. Under Bowser’s proposed bill, the city would acquire the arena and lease it back to Monumental Sports.

