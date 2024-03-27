Caps, Wizards arena in Potomac Yard not moving forward as negotiations end

The proposal to bring the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals to Potomac Yard will not move forward, officials say.

The City of Alexandria released a statement Wednesday, announcing the city has "ended negotiations related to the Potomac Yard Entertainment District opportunity."

After months of negotiation with Monumental Sports and Entertainment and JBG Smith, the city said negotiations couldn't reach an agreement that was favorable to Alexandria.

"The City was adamant that any favorable consideration of the proposal included substantial and thoughtful improvements to the existing transportation system; included affordable housing; protect our stellar AAA bond rating; protect existing and future residents from financial risk; provided substantial future revenue for city and school services; protected existing neighborhoods; and provided quality jobs for our community," said the statement. "We are disappointed negotiations did not result in a proposal that protected our financial interests and respected these community values."

Earlier this month, Virginia State Sen. Louise Lucas boasted on social media she killed legislation that would have created a $2 billion mixed-use development in Potomac Yard.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said at the time that he believed "the Senate is about to make a colossal mistake."

Gov. Youngkin said in a statement released following the recent development, "Virginians deserve better. A one-of-a-kind project bringing world-class athletes and entertainment, creating 30,000 jobs and $12 billion in economic activity just went up in smoke. This transformational project would have driven investment to every corner of the Commonwealth."

"This should have been our deal and our opportunity, all the General Assembly had to do was say: ‘Thank you, Monumental, for wanting to come to Virginia and create $12 billion of economic investment, let’s work it out.’ But no, personal and political agendas drove away a deal with no upfront general fund money and no tax increases, that created tens of thousands of new jobs and billions in revenue for Virginia," he continued. "I’d like to thank Ted Leonsis and the Monumental team, the City of Alexandria, JBG Smith and countless other partners for their professionalism, belief in Virginia and fortitude. Congratulations to Monumental for striking a great deal, I’m sorry you won’t be in Virginia."

Read the full statement from the City of Alexandria:

As stewards of the City’s economic health and development, City leaders believed the Potomac Yard Entertainment District opportunity was worthy of community discussion and Council consideration. We negotiated a framework for this opportunity in good faith and participated in the process in Richmond in a way that preserved our integrity. We trusted this process and are disappointed in what occurred between the Governor and General Assembly.

We engaged in substantial community engagement over the past months that informed our negotiations and would have made the proposal even better for our community. That continued conversation would have also allowed us to consider how a project of this scale could support our plans for growth and our community’s future.

Throughout this process, the City has been committed to ensuring that our role in this project not only added financial value but promised that our core values would remain an integral part of this opportunity. The City was adamant that any favorable consideration of the proposal included substantial and thoughtful improvements to the existing transportation system; included affordable housing; protect our stellar AAA bond rating; protect existing and future residents from financial risk; provided substantial future revenue for city and school services; protected existing neighborhoods; and provided quality jobs for our community. We are disappointed negotiations did not result in a proposal that protected our financial interests and respected these community values.

We are resolute in our commitment to ensure the City’s future is determined by our community. We will continue to pursue economic opportunities that improve our quality of life and economic health. Alexandria welcomes commercial investment, and our residents, businesses, and stakeholders deserve the chance to make educated decisions about how we continue to welcome new businesses to our city. We will continue to focus our efforts on bringing quality commercial opportunities to our community in the future.