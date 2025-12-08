62-year-old Fairfax County tennis instructor charged with sexually assaulting a minor

The Brief A Fairfax County tennis coach has been accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor. 62-year-old Tony Adams is charged with four counts of indecent liberties by a custodian. Police are asking to speak with anyone who may have information about this case or others who may have had contact with Adams.



Police in Fairfax County have arrested a 62-year-old tennis coach who is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

What we know:

The investigation into the alleged sexual abuse began on Nov. 23 after a victim reported that she was subjected to inappropriate conduct by a 62-year-old man when she was a minor.

Following an investigation, detectives determined that the suspect, Tony Adams, engaged in unlawful and inappropriate contact as a private tennis coach with the victim while she was underage.

According to investigators, Adams taught private tennis lessons and also worked as an assistant tennis coach at West Springfield High School from 2015 to 2016 and as a tennis coach at Lake Braddock Secondary School in 2018. He also supported the tennis program at West Springfield in 2022, but did not work as a coach there.

Charges filed:

On Nov. 24, Adams was taken into custody in Fairfax County. He was transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and charged with four counts of indecent liberties by a custodian. He was held on no bond.

Police say the victim is receiving appropriate resources and assistance.

Detectives would like to speak with anyone who may have information about this case or others who may have had contact with Adams. Call 703-246-7800 with tips or HERE . Download the 'P3 Tips' App and follow the steps to "Fairfax Co Crime Solvers." Anonymous tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000. Please leave contact information if you wish for a detective to follow up with you.










