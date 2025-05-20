DC mom outraged after teen who killed her son escapes youth detention center

The Brief Three D.C. teens escaped from a Pennsylvania youth detention center. Police say they went on to steal a car, drive to D.C. where they robbed and shot a man. One of the teens, who was convicted of killing a D.C. teen in 2022, was captured. The other two remain on the run.



A D.C. mother is demanding to know how a juvenile convicted of killing her son escaped from a youth detention center in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

The teen is one of three D.C. juveniles who police say escaped, stole an SUV, drove back to the District and committed more crimes.

What we know:

Tyeisha Lucas is heartbroken and outraged that the juvenile who police say murdered her son, 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr., was able to escape the custody of authorities, leaving him free to commit another crime.

The suspect is allegedly involved in a robbery and shooting with two other juveniles who also escaped.

She told FOX 5 that police were able to find and arrest her son’s alleged killer but the other two juvenile escapees are still on the run.

According to Lucas, the teen who murdered her son in Northeast D.C. in 2022 appeared in court Tuesday evening. He is charged with robbery, and is in jail without bond.

The backstory:

The suspect and two other juveniles were serving time at a Pennsylvania detention facility for juveniles, which is contracted with the Department of Youth and Rehabilitation Services.

After they escaped, police say the three juveniles stole an SUV in Pennsylvania, drove back to D.C., allegedly robbing a man for his watch and shooting him in Northeast Sunday night. Fortunately, the man survived.

D.C. police followed the stolen SUV. The three juveniles jumped out. Police were able to arrest one of the three teens — the one who Lucas says killed her teenage son.

What she says:

"It is crazy. It's crazy. I don't know," said Tyeisha Lucas, Andre Robertson Jr.’s mother. "Like that should've never happened. Like seriously, how did you break out and you're a murderer? How? Like how? And to break out and hurt someone else. Someone else's family has to suffer is crazy. It's crazy,"

A source tells FOX 5 that the juvenile accused of shooting Robertson Jr. was the same teen who allegedly shot Commanders running back Brian Robinson during an attempted carjacking in 2022.

What's next:

An investigation will determine how the three juveniles were able to escape the Pennsylvania detention facility.

Anyone with information about the other two juveniles who escaped is asked to call police if you know where they are.