Teens escape youth detention center, steal car and commit robbery and shooting: police

The Brief Three juveniles escaped a Pennsylvania detention center and stole a red Land Rover before returning to D.C. The teens were linked to a robbery and shooting Sunday night on 8th Street NE; the victim had non-life-threatening injuries. Police pursued the suspects, arresting three people—only one was among the escaped teens. Two escapees remain at large.



Three teens escaped from a juvenile delinquent detention center, stole a car and then were involved in a robbery and shooting on Sunday evening, police say.

What we know:

On Sunday night, MPD was notified that three juveniles escaped from a DYRS contracted facility in Pennsylvania.

The three teens reported stole a red 2016 Land Rover SUV with Pennsylvania license plates.

Detectives learned that the three teens had returned to D.C., and a lookout was issued to all MPD districts for the stolen car and the suspects.

Around 10:49 p.m. on Sunday night, police responded to a shooting at the 700 block of 8th Street, NE. Officers found an adult man with a gunshot wound at the scene, who told police that he had been robbed. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspects of the robbery were in a red Land Rover with Pennsylvania tags.

Later, a police officer spotted the red Land Rover traveling eastbound on H Street. MPD's helicopter was requested and located the vehicle for aerial surveillance.

Police say five suspects left the Land Rover and fled on foot. Two of them re-entered the vehicle and drove off. MPD apprehended one suspect and recovered an AR-15-style rifle nearby.

Around 11:15 p.m., police spotted the Land Rover traveling on Alabama Avenue in Southeast. Police pursued with vehicles and a helicopter until the Land Rover stopped near Minnesota Avenue and T Street, SE.

Police apprehended two additional suspected. The three suspects that have been arrested by MPD were charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Robbery, and related firearm offenses. Only one of the three arrested was one of the three teens who escaped the DYRS facility.

Police are still searching for the two other teens.