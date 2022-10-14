15-year-old shot and killed in DC 1 year after dad was murdered a mile away

D.C. police are now on the hunt for three people who are accused of shooting and killing 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon as dozens of other kids were getting off the school bus just feet away.

Robertson Jr. was sitting on his grandma’s front porch when he was shot and killed. Police said he's the eighth child shot in the District in less than a week.

The woman representing Robertson Jr.'s loved ones, Jawanna Hardy, told FOX 5 that the family has been emotional and busy during this difficult time.

"Everyone is keeping high hopes and just staying prayed up and coming together, unifying during this time," Hardy said. "Andre was a good kid, and he truly will be missed in his community."

Andre Robertson Jr.

When D.C. police arrived just after 3:30 in the afternoon, officers found Robertson Jr. unconscious and not breathing. Investigators said three shooters approached the teen outside his residence on 48th Place Northeast and opened fire.

Robertson Jr. was airlifted to a local hospital where he later died from multiple gunshot wounds. FOX 5 has learned that a few others were sitting on the porch with the teen when he was killed. Police said the shooting appeared to be intentional but they couldn’t say whether or not Robertson Jr. was the intended target.

Commander Darnel Robinson mentioned that about 50 kids were getting off the school buses in the area at the time of the shooting. The violence even caused Kelly Miller Middle School to go on lockdown.

"It’s heartbreaking, these press conferences don’t become any easier especially when it involves a 15-year-old," Robinson said. "We’re just asking for the community’s help to close this case."

This is not the first tragedy that has impacted this family. Robertson’s father, Andre Robertson, also lost his life to gun violence one year ago.

Andre Robertson Sr.

He was shot and killed in October 2021 – less than one mile from the residence his son was killed in front of. The suspect in his case was arrested. Right now, police are still looking for the three shooters responsible for taking Robertson’s Jr.'s life.

Police did find the suspect vehicle burned near Indian Head Highway in Prince George’s County.

Anyone who knows something about the crime is being asked to reach out to investigators. There is currently a reward of up to $25,000 for anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this crime.