13-year-old arrested in fatal teen shooting in Northeast DC

D.C. police have arrested a 13-year-old male in the deadly shooting of 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr. of Northeast D.C.

This is the second arrest the Metropolitan Police Department has made so far; a 15-year-old male was arrested on November 4. Both suspects have been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed, according to D.C. police.

The incident happened Thursday, October 13 as dozens of other kids were getting off the school bus just feet away. According to police, Robertson Jr. was sitting on his grandma’s front porch when he was shot and killed.

Andre Robertson Jr.

The woman representing Robertson Jr.'s loved ones, Jawanna Hardy, told FOX 5 that the family has been emotional and busy during this difficult time.

"Everyone is keeping high hopes and just staying prayed up and coming together, unifying during this time," Hardy said. "Andre was a good kid, and he truly will be missed in his community."

Investigators said three shooters approached the teen outside his residence on 48th Place Northeast and opened fire. Police say the case remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099.